Tart Cherry Juice Is Key to the 'Sleepy Girl Mocktail'

Key Takeaways A new viral TikTok trend suggests the combination of tart cherry juice, magnesium powder, and Lemon Lime OLIPOP prebiotic soda can help support sleep.

While this drink won’t be a magic bullet for everyone, the ingredients may actually help some people find quality and adequate sleep.

Over 25% of American adults don’t get enough sleep on a consistent basis—and the users of TikTok are here to help.

The “Sleepy Girl Mocktail” is making the rounds on social media, touted as a tool for more restful and higher quality sleep. But we’ve been burned by other health-related TikTok trends in the past (we’re looking at you, onion water and Pink Sauce). Here’s what you need to know about the latest health hack.

What Is the ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail’?

The Sleepy Girl Mocktail was first shown on TikTok by Gracie_Norton in March, and her video has already garnered over a million views. By combining pure tart cherry juice with magnesium powder and a splash of OLIPOP prebiotic soda, the creator claims that this drink “is working wonders” when she struggles with sleep.

While the original creator doesn’t share quantities of the ingredients that she uses, others have suggested this recipe does the trick when served over ice:

½ cup pure tart cherry juice (with no added sugars)

1 tablespoon magnesium powder

A splash of Lemon-Lime OLIPOP soda

“There’s actually some science to back this viral TikTok trend,” Lainey Younkin, MS, RD, LDN, weight loss dietitian at Lainey Younkin Nutrition, told Verywell. “Tart cherries are naturally high in melatonin, the hormone that’s released when it’s dark and signals to the body that it’s time to go to sleep.”

However, she cautions that available data focusing on sleep outcomes and tart cherry juice consumption is mixed.

In one study that evaluated a small sample of female elite field hockey players, drinking tart cherry juice for five days appeared to improve sleep quality. Another small study evaluating adults with insomnia showed that those who drank this juice experienced more sleep time compared those who did not.

Although other data doesn’t prove that drinking tart cherry juice has any effect on sleep, trying it involves very little risk.

What About the Other Ingredients?

The second ingredient in the Sleepy Girl Mocktail, magnesium powder, can help promote relaxation, Younkin said.

“The best form of magnesium for sleep is magnesium glycinate,” she said. “It combines magnesium with the amino acid glycinate, which has also been linked to improved sleep.”

While magnesium citrate or oxide powders are available, Younkin said the best option for the Sleep Girl Mocktail is magnesium glycinate powder.

The splash of Lemon-Lime OLIPOP introduces some refreshing flavor without loads of added sugars or artificial ingredients. Unlike traditional soda (which contains 39 grams of added sugar per can), this soda contains only 4 grams. Plus, it provides 9 grams of prebiotic fiber per can, which can help support a healthy gut microbiome. Research shows that a healthy gut microbiome is essential for the maintenance of normal sleep physiology.

Who Should Not Drink a Sleepy Girl Mocktail?

If you take blood thinning medication, you may want to discuss the risks of tart cherry juice with your doctor before trying this drink, as taking them together may result in an unwanted interaction.

If you have diabetes, the natural sugars in this drink may cause your blood glucose levels to increase rapidly.

Lastly, taking magnesium supplements may result in negative health outcomes if you have kidney disease.

But for generally healthy people, drinking this beverage may offer some benefits when it comes to sleep support, especially if a person isn’t suffering from a true sleep disorder.

“This TikTok trend is pretty harmless for the general population,” Younkin said. “Still, there’s no cure-all supplement or super drink that will replace sleep hygiene.”

A consistent bed time, limiting screen timing in the evenings, and avoiding alcohol and caffeine before bed should be your first action items when it comes to getting better sleep.