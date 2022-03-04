NEWS Coronavirus News How Will Biden’s ‘Test to Treat’ Initiative Work for COVID-19? By Fran Kritz Fran Kritz Fran Kritz is a freelance healthcare reporter with a focus on consumer health and health policy. She is a former staff writer for Forbes Magazine and U.S. News and World Report. Learn about our editorial process Published on March 04, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print Lara Antal / Verywell Key Takeaways People with a variety of health conditions can decrease their chance of severe COVID-19 by getting early treatment with a COVID medication. Test to Treat, an initiative just announced by the White House, will allow for quicker administration of COVID-19 antiviral pills. Those who are eligible will be able to take a test at a pharmacy and receive medication right away if they test positive.COVID-19 antivirals are currently only authorized for people with confirmed mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing a severe case. President Biden announced a new COVID-19 strategy plan in his March 1 State of the Union address, including a “Test to Treat” initiative. As a part of this initiative, people will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy, and receive free antiviral pills on the spot if they are positive. Even though cases are dropping in the U.S., easier access to COVID-19 drugs is crucial. Right now, getting treatment can be a lengthy process, since it requires a positive test and a prescription. Both of the antiviral pills authorized in the U.S.—Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir—should be taken within five days of symptom onset. How Do Merck and Pfizer’s COVID Pills Compare? In an email to reporters sent while President Biden was still delivering his State of the Union address, a White House official shared specifics on the Test to Treat plan, explaining that the goal was “to minimize the time between a positive test result and receiving an effective COVID-19 treatment, including antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies.” In his speech, President Biden referred only to Pfizer’s antiviral drug, Paxlovid. However, treatments authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat the currently-circulating Omicron variant also include monoclonal antibodies, an antiviral pill from Merck, and the drug remdesivir, given as an infusion, according to treatment guidelines from NIAID. According to the White House official, “under this program, people can get tested at local pharmacies and community health centers and receive antiviral pills right on the spot. The Administration will be launching these one-stop shops this month, with hundreds of sites opening nationwide including at pharmacy clinics at places like CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger.” Who Can Take Antiviral Pills for COVID-19? Paxlovid is available for people 12 and older with confirmed mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing a severe case of the disease—meaning they could become hospitalized, need intensive care, or die. Molnupiravir is authorized for people 18 and older with the same same risk, but only when other FDA-authorized COVID-19 treatments are inaccessible or inappropriate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), conditions and factors that may place someone at high risk for severe COVID include, but are not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease Chronic liver disease Chronic lung disease Cystic fibrosis Dementia or other neurological conditions Diabetes Down syndrome Heart conditions HIV Immunocompromised state Mental health conditions Obesity Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Smoking Organ or blood stem cell transplant recipient Stroke Substance abuse disorders Tuberculosis When Will the Test to Treat Program Start? Don’t expect every corner drugstore to suddenly be a source of COVID treatment. At least for now, pharmacists cannot prescribe treatments for COVID-19. “I’d refer you to each drug’s EUA (emergency use authorization) fact sheet which lists current prescriber authority…and does not currently include pharmacists,” Matt Blanchette, manager of retail communications for CVS Pharmacy, told Verywell via email. The fact sheets currently only authorize physicians, advance practice nurses, and physician assistants, to prescribe COVID-19 treatments. Ilisa Bernstein, PharmD, JD, senior vice president of pharmacy practice and government affairs at the American Pharmacists Association, told Verywell that her organization is in discussions with the FDA to allow pharmacists to do the prescribing, too. COVID-19 Antivirals Are in High Demand and Short Supply Rollout Details Remain Vague The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) did not return calls to Verywell about Test to Treat specifics on Wednesday, and information remains paltry even for professionals who will be involved. “We will provide additional details regarding rollout in our stores as it becomes available,” Walgreens spokesperson Alexandra Brown told Verywell. “We’re still reviewing the new initiative and don’t have a lot of details on how the program will be structured,” Michael Ganio, PharmD, senior director of pharmacy and practice at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), told Verywell. Leana Wen, MD, an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at George Washington University in Washington, DC, is concerned that Paxlovid, currently in short supply, won’t be prioritized sufficiently under the new initiative for those most likely to need it. “Right now, there are such limited supplies of Paxlovid that these doses need to be reserved to those who are most likely to become severely ill, like the immunocompromised or elderly and medically vulnerable,” Wen told Verywell. “In the future, oral antivirals for the coronavirus should become like Tamiflu for influenza—if people test positive, they should be able to immediately access an antiviral that dramatically reduces their risk of severe illness. It benefits the individual, and also prevents straining hospitals.” The White House said that Pfizer will deliver a million courses of treatment in March and double that amount in April. How much is needed, of course, will depend on whether there’s a new surge or variant of COVID-19. And if there is, it remains to be seen whether Paxlovid remains effective. Prescriptions Requires Review of Patient’s Health Record Getting and taking Paxlovid isn’t quite as easy as President Biden made it seem in his State of the Union speech. The treatment consists of 40 pills over five days. Paxlovid interacts with a long list of other drugs, including two statins to treat high cholesterol and several epilepsy drugs. It isn’t indicated for people with some serious health conditions, such as severe liver disease. In some cases, patients can simply stay off their other drugs while they take Paxlovid, Amesh Adalja, MD, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Verywell. But he said some drugs can’t be paused and others take a long for the body to clear. If Paxlovid isn’t an option for a patient, Merck’s antiviral pill, molnupiravir, be be an alternative, but it is only about 30% effective at reducing hospitalizations, compared to Paxlovid's 89%. Monoclonal antibody treatments are an option for most patients, but require an infusion at a treatment center. Test to Treat Could Be Your Fastest Route to Treatment Once it’s up and running, the White House Test to Treat program may be the fastest route to treatment. “I think the priority is getting the pills in your hand as soon as possible,” Adalja said. “Even for those with primary care providers, Test to Treat may be more rapid than their [own doctor] prescribing antivirals.” No primary care doctor and no Test to Treat clinic near you yet? Adalja recommends these options: Check the website of your local hospital to see if they offer care for people who test positive Go to an urgent care center Contact your local health department for referral to care Visit a community health center What This Means For You It may take time for the Test to Treat program to reach your area. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or test positive and have a primary care physician, reach out right away. If you don’t have a personal doctor and think you may have been exposed or test positive, local urgent care centers and community health clinics can help you access testing and—if you need it—care. The information in this article is current as of the date listed, which means newer information may be available when you read this. For the most recent updates on COVID-19, visit our coronavirus news page. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Sign up for our Health Tip of the Day newsletter, and receive daily tips that will help you live your healthiest life. Sign Up You're in! Thank you, {{form.email}}, for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. What are your concerns? Other Inaccurate Hard to Understand Submit