Experts recommend replacing your mattress every six to eight years. But if your mattress is causing back pain, disrupts your sleep, or is just downright uncomfortable, it could be time to switch it out, regardless of how old it is. While buying a new mattress can be financially stressful, popular mattress brands offer great deals this Labor Day to improve your sleep without breaking the bank.

To help you find the best mattress discounts of the season, we researched what makes a mattress great and searched the web before narrowing down our list of the best deals available. Save up to 50% with these unmissable offers now!

Sleep Number 360® iLE Limited Edition

Sleep Number

To buy: $2749 (was $5499); sleepnumber.com



Designed with six layers of comfort, the Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition smart bed is a great mattress for people who need extra pressure relief when they sleep.

This mattress is highly supportive and molds to your body, with extra plush layers that provide supreme comfort. These plush layers relieve pressure so you don’t wake up sore or achy. We love that this mattress has four times the cooling gel of a traditional cooling mattress, which helps regulate your temperature by allowing body heat to escape as you rest.

If you love data and tracking your health, you'll be impressed with the associated app — you can see your SleepIQ score, which tells you how well you sleep each night.

With a Sleep Number mattress, you also receive a 100-night sleep trial, a 15-year warranty, and home delivery, so you don’t have to attempt to carry a new mattress home alone.

iComfortECO Quilted Hybrid

Serta

To buy: $1199 (was $1599); serta.com

The iComfortECO Quilted Hybrid is a top-rated mattress from Serta that’s 25% off for Labor Day. We love that it’s made out of 70% sustainably sourced materials. Not to mention, it’s a great option for people who need targeted pressure relief.

It’s constructed with plant-based foam that contours and curves with your body, making this an ideal pick regardless of what position you like to sleep in. That being said, we especially recommend this mattress for back and side sleepers. The top is plush, breathable, and cool to the touch, so you don’t overheat at night. If you need a firmer top, you have six other options on the website, ranging from extra firm to ultra-plush pillow tops.



T&N Mint Mattress

Tuft & Needle

To buy: $876 (was $1095); tuftandneedle.com

Designed for two sleepers, the Tuft and Needle Mint Mattress is great for people who share beds. It’s also a top option for back and side sleepers who need extra support. We love the adaptive foam this mattress uses to support much-needed areas so you don’t wake up with aches and pains. This mattress is also designed to help with motion transfer, so if you’re a sleeper who likes to change positions throughout the night, you won’t disturb your partner.

The Mint mattress is comprised of five layers. The topmost adaptive foam layer is breathable and wicks away moisture and sweat. The next layer is the mint layer, which has two inches of adaptive foam and cooling gel to keep you feeling refreshed and supported. The base layer provides foundational support so you don’t sink. The next layer has extra edge support so you can easily climb in and out of bed. The fifth and final layer is the easy-to-clean removable bed cover that’s machine washable and protects your mattress.

This mattress is also made in America, and the foam is free from common harmful chemicals and gasses. It’s available in a twin size all the way up to a California king.

Beautyrest Black® Hybrid

Beautyrest

To buy: $2049 (was $2349); beautyrest.com

The Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattress is a premier mattress option known for comfort, support, and versatility. It uses smooth body-contouring memory foam and advanced cooling technology to ensure you get a great night’s rest.

We recommend this mattress for back or side sleepers as its firm memory foam provides 21% more targeted support where you need it. It’s also ideal for anyone who overheats at night, as the plant-based cooling tech adds more cooling power to avoid the dreaded night sweats.

When you order a Beautyrest mattress, you also receive a 10-year promise that the mattress holds up in quality, a 100-night at-home trial to ensure it’s perfect for you and suits all your needs.

