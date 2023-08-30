Why Is Trader Joe's Recalling So Many Food Products?

Key Takeaways Trader Joe's has recalled six food products since July. Most were recalled due to labeling error and physical contaminants like rocks and insects instead of contamination with bacteria or viruses.

The company voluntarily removed these products and said there have been no reports of serious illness.

Food safety experts say the recalls involve multiple suppliers and consumers shouldn't particularly worry about shopping at Trader Joe's.

It's time for yet another pantry check for Trader Joe's shoppers. Last week, the grocery chain recalled the Texas Tamale Company's Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because the label didn't list milk as an ingredient, which is one of the nine major allergens.

The tamales have joined a list of six recalled products since July. Earlier this summer, two types of cookies were pulled off shelves because they may contain rocks. Insects were found in the Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup. Fully Cooked Falafel was also potentially contaminated with rocks, and Multigrain Crackers were recalled due to potential metal contamination.

The timing of these recalls is coincidental, according to Nakia Rohde, a spokesperson for Trader Joe's.

"We have a close relationship with our vendors. We will never leave to chance the safety of the products we offer. We pull the product from our shelves as soon as we are aware of an issue,” Rhode told Verywell in an email.

The company has offered a full refund to customers who purchased any of the recalled products, and there haven't been any reports of adverse health effects from these products.

But should you worry about these frequent recalls?

Reminder: The Trader Joe's Recalls Are Not Related to Foodborne Illness

Foods can be recalled because of contamination with disease-causing pathogens like E.coli, presence of foreign physical objects like rocks or insects, or failure to list a major allergen on the label.

Pathogens have been responsible for many food recalls over the years, like E.coli in spinach or salmonella in peanut butter. In June, frozen fruit products were recalled from multiple stores— including Trader Joe's—because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a type of bacteria that can lead to gastrointestinal distress or infection.

The recent string of Trader Joe's recalls are primarily related to physical contamination, instead of pathogens or "any type of intentional sabotage or intent," according to Darin Detwiler, LPD, a food safety advocate and professor of food policy and corporate social responsibility at Northeastern University.



"The cause is likely that these items are not being inspected at the same levels or with the proper use of technologies that are intended to catch and prevent these items from being contaminated," Detwiler told Verywell in an email.

He said that these recalls have been voluntary, which means no health agency has mandated the company to remove these products.

Trader Joe's Recalled Products The following six products were recently recalled by Trader Joe's:

Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales (UPC# 717725000580) with a BEST BEFORE date of 06/19/25 and Lot code 17023 — sold only in AL, AR, CO, KS, LA, NM, OK, TN, and TX stores

Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156) with Best If Used By dates 03/01/24 – 03/05/24

Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) sold only in AL, AR, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, Washington DC, and WI stores

Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) with Use By dates 07/18/23 – 09/15/23

Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with SELL BY dates 10/02/23 and 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with SELL BY dates 10/17/23 through 10/21/23



Trader Joe's Isn't Entirely to Blame

Food safety experts say the Trader Joe's recalls are more of a supply chain issue than the fault of the grocery store.



"It appears these recalls have involved a variety of products across different suppliers, so consumers shouldn't be more worried about Trader Joe's products in relation to other foods purchased at other stores," Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, told Verywell in an email.

Both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are involved with recalls. You can browse the agencies' websites for a list of recent food recalls. Scrolling through these lists shows that food sold at tons of different grocery stores has been recalled recently.



"The risk is equal across the board, and one store chain isn't going to have an elevated risk compared to another," Ronholm said. "I hope this string of recalls hasn't gone unnoticed within Trader Joe's, and they have undertaken a thorough review of their supply chain and their internal processes to ensure they can adequately address these issues."

Ronholm said it's important to stay vigilant when it comes to food safety. One way to do that is to be aware of any recall alerts as they're announced. And if you're a regular Trader Joe's shopper, check your pantry for any of the recalled products.

Detwiler also suggested checking any products you've purchased at Trader Joe's just to be safe and contacting the store if anything seems off.

"When we purchase 'ready-to-eat foods' or those that are referred to as 'commercially packaged Goods,' we are buying heavily manufactured items that include items and steps from multiple locations," Detwiler said. "This ‘convenience’ comes with the added reality that food safety failures along the item’s journey from farms to fork are more likely."