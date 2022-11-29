The typical paradox of December: We're all told to appreciate the joy of the season, but there's so much happening that it's often impossible to slow down and fully appreciate it. Advent calendars can provide a tiny, daily burst of joy—a reminder to pause and appreciate the small things—which might be why they've exploded in popularity over the past few years. You can find advent calendars for almost every type of hobby and every kind of person (or even dogs!), but we love an advent calendar that helps promote mindfulness and wellness, in addition to being just plain fun.

That's why we love this Vahdam Tea Advent Calendar, which is 50% off right now. This box includes 24 different varieties of single-serve tea bags, including green, black, herbal, and chai blends. Some of the flavors include Turmeric-Spiced Herbal Tea, Darjeeling Summer Black Tea, Imperial Himalayan White Tea, and Ginger Mint Green Tea. There are so many regions and styles of tea, it's a great way to sample many of them—the earthiness of green tea, rich black tea, spicy chai, and the many permutations of herbal tea. If you've never had white tea, for instance, you might discover a new favorite.

Amazon

To buy: Vahdam Tea Advent Calendar $10 (was $20), amazon.com

Not only is it fun to try new things, the variety of flavors and types will broaden your palate and expose you to the varied health benefits of different varieties of tea. For instance, drinking true tea (meaning tea that comes from the tea plant) can help promote heart and cognitive health, while various types of herbal tea, like chamomile, can ease anxiety. Hot tea can help soothe a sore throat, too, a common wintertime ailment.

Vahdam has a social mission in addition to a mission to make delicious tea. They source fair trade tea from India, and 1% of their profits are directed to help educating tea farmers' children. The company is also carbon-neutral, and they participate in efforts to remove plastic from natural spaces in India.

Amazon

The packaging is festive and giftable, though it should be noted that the individual tea bags are in one box together, instead of being in a traditional format where you find one behind a tiny door. This makes it easier to pick and choose what kind of tea you feel like trying that day, but the cover sheet offers suggestions on which type of tea to try each day.

If you're a tea superfan, or if you live in a household of tea lovers, you might also consider the 24 Varieties x 5 Tea Bags option that has five tea bags each for 24 days, or 120 tea bags total, which is also marked down 50% right now.

