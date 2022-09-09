NEWS Health News Can Vitamin B1 Help Prevent Migraine and Severe Headache? By Stephanie Brown Published on September 09, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print Tetiana Kreminska / Getty Images Key Takeaways Dietary thiamine, or vitamin B1, is associated with a lower risk of migraine, according to a new study.Typically, vitamin B2—instead of vitamin B1—is used to prevent migraines.More research is needed to confirm the effects of vitamin B1 on severe headaches and migraines. About 14% of the global population experience migraines, and women are twice as likely as men to have migraines, according to a recent analysis. Vitamin B1 (thiamine) might be able to reduce the frequency of severe headaches and migraines, especially in women, according to a new study. For this study, researchers used data from a national survey that involved 13,439 participants to examine the association between headache prevalence and vitamins B1 and B2. They found that vitamin B1—rather than B2—was associated with a 7% reduced risk of migraines. The results add to the growing body of evidence that dietary patterns can affect migraine outcomes. Previous studies have found that vitamin D, omega 3s, vitamin B2 (riboflavin) might lower the chance of migraines. Vitamin B2 supplements are typically used to prevent migraine, instead of vitamin B1, according to Richard B. Lipton, MD, a professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, who was not involved with the study. Surprisingly, the new study didn't find any significant association between vitamin B2 intake and migraines. These 4 Supplements Can Help Prevent Adult Migraines What Do We Know About B1 and Migraines? This new study was the first large-scale research on the impact of dietary B1 on migraine prevalence in the U.S. population. A 2016 case study suggested that migraine-induced vomiting can lead to a deficiency in thiamine, or vitamin B1, and cause further headaches, According to the report, vitamin B1 supplements could be a potential treatment for this migraine cycle. “Some symptoms of thiamine deficiency overlap with those of migraine and include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting fatigue, irritability, tingling, and numbness,” Lipton said. Understanding How Thiamine (Vitamin B1) Deficiency Causes Beriberi Scientists are still learning how vitamin B1 fits into migraine management and it’s too early to recommend this vitamin for patients based on the limited evidence. “We need other work to tell us whether the dietary changes precede migraine, whether migraine is influencing what people eat, or both,” said Margaret Slavin, PhD, RD, an associate professor in the department of nutrition and food studies at George Mason University. For now, people with migraines can pay more attention to the vitamin B1 content in their diet, Lipton suggested. However, thiamine deficiency is uncommon because vitamin B1 is present in many foods, including pork, fish, yogurt, and whole grains. Some studies have suggested avoiding certain trigger foods, like alcohol or caffeine, to prevent a migraine attack, but there’s currently no standard dietary intervention for migraines. The ketogenic diet has been studied for its potential in treating or preventing migraine, but some researchers found that it’s hard for migraine patients to take on the keto diet because of its restrictive nature. Although more research needs to be done on the role of vitamin B1 in migraine prevention, Slavin said she’s excited to see studies moving toward what foods should be included to prevent migraine, rather than focusing on removing trigger foods. What This Means For You A new observational study found a connection between vitamin B1 intake and a reduced frequency of migraine, especially in women. More research has to be conducted before scientists can confirm the benefits of vitamin B1 in reducing severe headaches and migraines. 8 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Stovner LJ, Hagen K, Linde M, Steiner TJ. The global prevalence of headache: an update, with analysis of the influences of methodological factors on prevalence estimates. J Headache Pain. 2022;23(1):34. doi:10.1186/s10194-022-01402-2 Li D, Guo Y, Xia M, Zhang J, Zang W. Dietary intake of thiamine and riboflavin in relation to severe headache or migraine: a cross‐sectional survey. Headache. Published online September 1, 2022. doi:10.1111/head.14384 Nowaczewska M, Wiciński M, Osiński S, Kaźmierczak H. The role of vitamin D in primary headache—from potential mechanism to treatment. Nutrients. 2020;12(1):243. doi:10.3390/nu12010243 Ramsden CE, Zamora D, Faurot KR, et al. Dietary alteration of n-3 and n-6 fatty acids for headache reduction in adults with migraine: randomized controlled trial. BMJ. 2021;374:n1448. doi:10.1136/bmj.n1448 Thompson DF, Saluja HS. Prophylaxis of migraine headaches with riboflavin: A systematic review. J Clin Pharm Ther. 2017;42(4):394-403. doi:10.1111/jcpt.12548 Prakash S, Kumar Singh A, Rathore C. Chronic migraine responding to intravenous thiamine: a report of two cases. Headache. 2016;56(7):1204-1209. doi:10.1111/head.12838 Hindiyeh NA, Zhang N, Farrar M, Banerjee P, Lombard L, Aurora SK. The role of diet and nutrition in migraine triggers and treatment: a systematic literature review. 