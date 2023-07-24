5 Surprising Health Benefits of Watermelon

Watermelon is a summer staple for a reason—the fruit is delicious, juicy, and packed with amazing health benefits. Not only can watermelon satisfy a sweet taste without added sugar, but it’s also highly nutritious food that’s bursting with vitamins and minerals.

Here are five fun facts about the health benefits of watermelon that may even surprise the fruit’s superfans.

You Can Eat the Rinds and Seeds

When you’re done enjoying the juicy flesh of a watermelon, you might just toss out the rest assuming it’s not edible. In fact, you can eat watermelon seeds and rinds.

The rind of a watermelon is packed with fiber and micronutrients like vitamin C and zinc. You can also pickle the rind or toss it into soups, stews, and stir-fries for added nutrition.

While you might save up your seeds for a spitting contest, you can actually eat them, too! The seeds are rich in phosphorus, potassium, protein, manganese, folate, healthy fats, iron, and zinc, and are an easy way to give a dish more fiber. They’re great on salads, roasted for a quick snack time, or sprinkled on a smoothie.

It’s Super Hydrating

Staying hydrated is important all year round, but especially during the summer months when it’s hot and you might be sweating more. While drinking water is an obvious choice to meet your daily fluid needs, it’s not the only hydrating option out there.

Even though it’s a food, watermelon is actually 92% water! Making it part of your summer meal and snack rotation will help keep you hydrated (which is key for optimum brain health, digestive function, and temperature regulation).



Yellow Is Extra Special

When you’re shopping for a watermelon at your local farmer’s market or grocery store, don’t feel like you have to stick to the classic red watermelon variety. There are over 1,000 varieties of watermelon to choose from, including kinds with different-colored flesh.

For example, the yellow-fleshed watermelon lacks lycopene, the substance responsible for the fruit’s usual gorgeous red-pink hue. Instead, yellow-fleshed watermelon has an impressive amount of a different carotenoid called beta-carotene.

Beta-carotene is thought to have several health benefits, like possibly helping to lower the risk of eye diseases like macular degeneration. Yellow-fleshed watermelon is also a great source of vitamin C.



It Can Ease Muscle Soreness

Whether you are a gym rat or a weekend warrior, if you enjoy exercise, you have likely felt the burn of muscle soreness at some point. There’s some research that a specific amino acid called L-citrulline might help with muscle soreness post-workout. Watermelon—especially the rind—is an excellent source of L-citrulline.

While more research is needed to prove it has muscle soreness-fighting powers, refueling with a slice of watermelon can still be a refreshing post-workout snack.

It Supports Fertility

One of the most surprising potential areas of watermelon’s health benefits is fertility. A 2023 study found that eating watermelon was linked to certain reproductive health factors like better semen quality, improved erectile dysfunction, and may even have affected the secretion of some hormones among people with a penis.

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of watermelon support whole-body health and could explain the unique benefits of the melon for reproductive health.