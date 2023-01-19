The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is one of Waterpik’s more expensive countertop water flossers, but you get a lot for the higher price tag—so if you have the budget, the Aquarius is worth choosing over cheaper, less effective compact flossers.

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser has numerous features that might just change your mind about flossing your teeth. Maybe you’ve tried out a water flosser but didn’t feel like it got the job done because the water pressure was too low or not precise enough. Or maybe it had too many features and customizations that you felt overwhelmed and didn’t know where to start.

The Waterpik Aquarius aims to meet you in the middle with several useful add-ons, a 10-point range of water pressure options, a unique pulsing massage feature to round out any flossing session, and a price that fits right between Waterpik’s higher and lower-end models.

The Waterpik Aquarius fits nicely on your countertop with an extending hose for some extra range of motion. It also comes with an assortment of flossing tips built to handle special dental implants, crowns, or braces. If you’re looking for a simple flosser to toss in with your travel luggage, this may not be the best choice for you, but if you want a smart, powerful water flosser that can handle any additional dental work you’ve had done and doesn’t take up too much counter space, this water flosser is a good choice.

I used the Waterpik Aquarius for two weeks, twice a day, observing how it performed, trying out the seven different tips and the power of each water pressure level, tested out the functions—especially the massage function—for effectiveness, length of runtime and ease of use.

Who It’s For

The Waterpik Aquarius is a good choice for people with specific flossing needs that the basic tips from other water flossers can’t meet, so if you want to test out different tips and water pressure levels to find an oral hygiene routine that feels best for you, it might be worth it. However, this water flosser comes at a higher price, so if you don’t think you’ll need the other flossing tips, you might benefit from buying a simpler model.

Massage and Flossing Functions: For an extra clean feeling

A feature unique to this model and other higher-priced Waterpik models is the massage mode, featuring pulsating jets of water. With the Waterpik Aquarius, you can easily switch between flossing and massage modes without turning off the unit each time. The manufacturer recommends trying the massage feature on your gums after finishing flossing for the best results. I found that the massage feature was a pleasant way to end a flossing session: My mouth felt extra clean when I was done.

Water Pressure Settings: Impressively strong

The large dial on the front of this water flosser lets you adjust the strength and pressure of the steam from 1 to 10. This translates to approximately 10 to 100 PSI. In this case, the PSI ( or “pounds per square inch”) measures how much force is being applied to the water coming out of the flosser. As a comparison, the water pressure in your shower is likely around 45 to 80, which makes the fact that it can go up to 100 pretty impressive.

You can adjust the pressure as you floss, so you always feel comfortable. As someone new to water flossing, I tended to stay around a 5 while flossing and felt like that level of pressure still gave a very thorough cleaning—even though it was only 50% of the full potential PSI.

Large Reservoir: A longer runtime

The water reservoir can hold 22 ounces, or 651 milliliters, of water at a time. When running at a moderate pressure, this allows for about 90 seconds of runtime. The manufacturer recommends spending about 60 seconds flossing your teeth, so you won’t need to stop and refill during each use, even giving you some time to spare.

Overall, this bigger reservoir can be a big time saver compared to other flossers.For example, this portable Waterpik Cordless Express Water Flosser, that only holds 5 ounces of water or about 30 seconds of runtime—meaning that for a full flossing session, you would need to stop and refill at least once or twice.

How We Tested

Over two weeks, I used the Waterpik Aquarius water flosser every day in the morning and evening. As suggested by the manufacturer, I used it for about 30 seconds on my upper row of teeth and another 30 seconds on the lower row. I used the remaining runtime of water, about 30 to 45 seconds, generally using the massage function. I would use the water flosser in front of the mirror so I could see its effectiveness during and after flossing. Having tested other flossers recently, I paid particular attention to how effective the massage feature is because it was not present in the other Waterpik models I tested.

Price

The Waterpik Aquarius retails around $100. The additional flossing tips, dual on/off switches, and water pulsing massage function are some of the primary reasons for the higher price. A similar flosser can also be purchased for an additional $10, the Waterpik Aquarius Professional, which offers the same features and accessories along with new chrome accents that help improve the overall look.

The Competition

The Waterpik Aquarius offers a lot of unique benefits at a mid-range price. The strong water pressure and many interchangeable tips make it unique, but you can find water flossers with more features at a higher price, and smaller, simpler models at a lower cost. Here’s a quick look at some other water flossers you could consider.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser: This completely cordless flosser, also from Waterpik, is portable, rechargeable, and waterproof—making it a great choice for anyone who likes to brush or floss as part of their morning shower routine. This Waterpik is the same price as the Waterpik Aquarius at $99, and allows for magnetic rapid recharging. One button lets you cycle through three pressure settings that range from 45 to 75 PSI. The 7-ounce reservoir can run about 45 seconds, which is roughly half as long as the 90+ seconds with the Waterpik Aquarius. Ultimately, choosing this over the Aquarius comes down to personal preference, because you trade overall pressure and runtime in favor of a packable, handheld device that can be used in the shower.

Turewell FC162 Water Flosser: This water flosser is a very close comparison to the Waterpik Aquarius—they even look similar. Both feature a 600-milliliter reservoir, several interchangeable flossing tips, internal storage for a few tips, and a large dial to control the water pressure. The Turewell flosser can even go up to 125 PSI compared to the Aquarius' 100 PSI. The biggest difference between the two is the price: The Turewell model costs about half of the Aquarius, at around $45. However, you might find that the Aquarius is more reliable.