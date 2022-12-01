The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 combines an electric toothbrush and water flosser into a simple, handheld design that is easy to hold and maneuver. The $200 price tag may seem high for an oral cleaning device, but it offers a lot of power and customization options for users—including some portability as an electric toothbrush that can travel with you.

Everyone knows the importance of flossing, but how many of us actually remember to floss regularly? Do you even know if you’re doing it right? Thankfully, products like the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 can remove a lot of the guesswork and reduce the amount of time you need to spend on flossing each day.

The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 combines an adjustable pressure water flosser and an electric vibrating toothbrush together into an easy-to-hold toothbrush, meaning that you can brush and floss together without ever having to reach for your string floss. And it does so while still managing to stay lightweight. The entire unit comes with a 16-ounce detachable water reservoir, an adjustable pressure dial, and a semi-retractable charging cable that stores neatly under the water basin. The Waterpik is very compact compared to similar flossers and takes up very little counter space. The toothbrush itself can detach from the charging dock too if you want to brush elsewhere.

There is a lot to love about the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0, but is it as effective and user-friendly as it claims to be? To answer that question, I tested it out over two weeks in my home to see for myself. I looked specifically at its ease of use, how well the different water pressures worked, the degree of comfort while using it, and most important of all—how clean it left my mouth feeling after each use.

Who It’s For

For anyone able to splurge a little to meet the $200 manufacturer’s price tag, the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 can handle pretty much all of your daily dental needs. The vibrating brush and adjustable flosser can help ensure a thorough cleaning in minutes and is an asset for anyone with a limited amount of time in their morning routine.

Easy Setup: From Box to Brushing in Under 10 Minutes

The entire unit can be set up in minutes and is ready to go in just a few quick steps. There is a full set of instructions included in the box along with a “Quick Start Guide” that makes set-up even faster. Just plug in the unit’s base, attach the water basin, and use warm water to quickly rinse the system before its first use. It’s recommended to fill the basin with warm water for your first use and use it to flush out the flosser—a process that only took about 5 minutes.

The Waterpik toothbrush comes packed in a handy carrying case along with a compact and full-size brush head. Choose your preferred brush, snap it on, and connect the toothbrush to the magnetized charger base and you’re good to go.

Adjustable Pressure: Flossing with 10 Pressure Levels

Everyone’s flossing needs are different, and with 10 water pressure levels, you can easily adjust the pressure to meet your needs. The large dial on the side of the unit can be set to your preferred pressure level—it’s recommended to start on the lowest setting and gradually increase it—and it can even be adjusted while in use.

As someone new to using water flossers, I found that the sweet spot for me was level 4 pressure at first, and I was impressed that it could go twice as strong and up to level 10 if I needed it. After becoming more familiar with water flossing, I increased the level but never needed to go above level 6. The range of pressure levels for this water flosser makes it a great pick for anyone needing a high level of pressure.

Verywell Health/Joy Kim

Customizable Cleaning: Brush, Floss, or Both

In addition to controlling the water pressure, the toothbrush has a high and low speed too. The toothbrush has separate “Brush” and “Floss” buttons that let you control the brush’s speed and turn the water flossing feature on and off. The buttons are large and responsive and after repeated uses, I found it very easy to switch between different modes. Both the brushing and flossing features can run simultaneously, which may feel a little overwhelming for newbies, but is easy enough to get the hang of. I never experienced a drop in quality when both were running.

Battery: Portable Case for Travel

The toothbrush itself has a built-in and rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can last just about an hour on a full charge, meaning the toothbrush can easily go with you when you travel. You can pack it in its sturdy plastic carrying case—that can hold the toothbrush and the two included brush heads—and thanks to its long-lasting battery, a fully-charged toothbrush can last for days away from the charging station. Of course, you won’t be able to water floss without the docking station but it can make your journey a little easier when you don’t need to stop and pick up a second toothbrush.

How We Tested

I used the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 in my own home and plugged it in right next to the bathroom sink. Using the “Quick Start Guide”, I set up the unit and cleaned it based on the manufacturer’s instructions. I used the toothbrush twice a day for two weeks and frequently switched between brushing intensities and water pressure levels to see how well the toothbrush responded to the changes and how it affected the overall cleaning. I noted how well the brush cleaned, how well the brush worked when removed from the docking station, and the ease of cleaning and refilling the water basin.

Price

The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 is available for $200 at the manufacturer’s website, Waterpik.com. It can also be found at several online and big box retailers where it is frequently sold at a discounted rate. This same water flosser is available at Amazon.com and Bedbathandbeyond.com for around $160. Since this product is popular and widely available, it also shouldn’t be too difficult to find a good deal if you take the time to shop around or wait for a big seasonal sales event.

The Competition

The market for water flossers and electric toothbrushes is massive and while there are countless individual flossers and brushes, finding one that combines those two into one easy-to-hold toothbrush is less common.

One of the most significant differences you will notice with these 2-in-1 toothbrushes is the price—since you are essentially paying the price for both devices combined into one package. Water flossers, in general, also cost less than electric toothbrushes, which is a big consideration if you’re shopping on a budget.

Here are a few similar devices to help you narrow down your options while you’re shopping:

MySmile Cordless Oral Irrigator: This rechargeable water flosser comes with eight swappable water jet tips and offers a more specialized cleaning once you decide which tips work best for you. The flosser has an attached water reservoir so that the entire unit can be held in your hand—goodbye chunky bases and charging stations—and is available at ⅓ of the price of the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0. If you are looking for a lower-cost alternative and are not interested in having an electric toothbrush, this is a worthwhile option but can feel bulkier in your hand than the Waterpik and would require you to use a separate toothbrush.

This rechargeable water flosser comes with eight swappable water jet tips and offers a more specialized cleaning once you decide which tips work best for you. The flosser has an attached water reservoir so that the entire unit can be held in your hand—goodbye chunky bases and charging stations—and is available at ⅓ of the price of the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0. If you are looking for a lower-cost alternative and are not interested in having an electric toothbrush, this is a worthwhile option but can feel bulkier in your hand than the Waterpik and would require you to use a separate toothbrush. Philips Sonicare Power Flosser & Toothbrush System 7000: Philips Sonicare is one of the most trusted brands in the oral health market and their flosser and toothbrush combo is also likely to impress. The product is listed at $250—but we have seen it go as low as $150. However, the entire system includes a separate water flosser and a separate electric toothbrush, which could account for the higher price. Additionally, you won’t be able to switch as easily between brushing and flossing and you won’t be able to use both features one-handed.