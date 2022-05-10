NEWS Health News Word of the Week: Ambulatory By Team Verywell Health Published on May 10, 2022 Share Tweet Email Print Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. Ambulatory How to say it: Ambulatory (am-byoo-la-tor-ee) What it means: Able to walk about; not stuck in bed. Where it comes from: From Latin, ambulātōrius, "suitable for walking." Blend Images/JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Where you might see or hear it: You might see the word "ambulatory" on a sign at a hospital or clinic. This type of care is also called "outpatient" because you do not need to be admitted to the hospital. Getting a blood test at the lab or an imaging scan like an X-ray are a few examples of ambulatory care. When you might want to use it: You may hear the word ambulatory or ambulate if you are in the hospital and healing after surgery. Your provider might tell you that you have to be "ambulatory" before you can be discharged. You can tell your family that your provider said that you need to be able to safely get out of bed and walk a short distance—such as to the bathroom or down the hall—on your own before you can go home. What Is Ambulatory ECG Monitoring? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Sign up for our Health Tip of the Day newsletter, and receive daily tips that will help you live your healthiest life. Sign Up You're in! Thank you, {{form.email}}, for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. What are your concerns? Other Inaccurate Hard to Understand Submit 0 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Merriam-Webster. Definition of ambulatory.