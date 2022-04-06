NEWS Health News Word of the Week: Embolus By Team Verywell Health Updated on April 06, 2022 Share Tweet Email Print Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. Word of the Week: Embolus How to say it: Embolus (em-bow-luss) What it means: Something abnormal in the blood like an air bubble or a blood clot. Where it comes from: From Greek, embolos, "wedge-shaped object" ZYjacklin/Wikimedia Commons Where you might see or hear it: If you are preparing to have surgery, your doctor might go over the risks with you. One of the risks involved is a blood clot. A blood clot is called a thrombus when it forms in a blood vessel. It's called an embolus when it moves through your bloodstream and blocks a vessel. When this happens, it's called thromboembolism. Your doctor might suggest that you take precautions, such as moving around and possibly taking medicine. These steps can help prevent a blood clot from forming while you are recovering from surgery. When you might want to use it: An embolus is not always a blood clot. It can be anything that is in the bloodstream that's not supposed to be there. Air, fat, and even a foreign body can produce an embolism. If you are told that you have a pulmonary embolism, using the term could help you explain your medical situation to your loved ones. However, it would be easier for them to understand if you talked about what is causing the stoppage—for example, a blood clot or an air bubble. It will also help if you tell them where it's located (in this case, your lung). How Can You Prevent Septic Embolism? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Sign up for our Health Tip of the Day newsletter, and receive daily tips that will help you live your healthiest life. Sign Up You're in! Thank you, {{form.email}}, for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. What are your concerns? Other Inaccurate Hard to Understand Submit 0 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Merriam-Webster. Definition of embolus.