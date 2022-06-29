7 Things to Know About Your Reproductive Rights in a Post-Roe World

By striking down Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court gives each state the power to allow or deny abortions. Already, several have rushed to criminalize the procedure.

How does state-by-state abortion care differ, and how is access to contraception affected nationwide? Below, we outline what reproductive health care access and affordability may look like based on where you live right now.

Which states introduced ‘trigger laws’ to criminalize abortion?

As early as Friday June 24, several states removed patient access to abortion care. Some implemented abortion bans born out of trigger laws, which are laws put in place in anticipation of the removal of Roe v. Wade that are now activated. Some trigger laws were scheduled to take effect immediately, some had a 30-day period before they would be enacted, and others had individual timelines.

Alabama’s Trigger-Like Ban Alabama’s abortion ban isn’t considered one of the 13 trigger laws. But the restriction is similar. Due to a law that was blocked in 2019 and is now allowed to be enacted, Alabama bans abortion unless the life or health of a mother is in severe danger.

Are any other states restricting abortion?

Arizona, Michigan, West Virginia, and Wisconsin are attempting to re-institute abortion bans that existed before Roe v. Wade was introduced in 1973. These aren’t considered the same as trigger laws, although they have the same intent of restricting abortion access. It’s possible Florida, Georgia, Iowa, and Virginia will introduce anti-abortion legislation as well.

Which states allow abortion?

The following states restrict abortion only after 24 weeks or later, if at all.



Alaska Illinois California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Hawaii Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Montana New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York Nevada North Carolina Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island Virginia Vermont Washington



If you travel to another state and pay for an abortion out of pocket, how much will it cost?

Studies show that most people pay out of pocket for an abortion. And as more laws criminalize the practice, insurance funding is dropping.

A 2017 study found that the average out-of-pocket cost of a medication abortion in the U.S. was $551, the average cost of a first-trimester procedural abortion was $549, and the average cost of a second-trimester abortion was $1,670.

Costs of second trimester abortions ranged from $410 to $5,386 per procedure.

People traveling out of state for abortion care may have to fund travel and sleeping arrangements. Some employers have released new policies offering to fund employee travel for abortion services in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision.

Have states banned abortion pills?



States that have introduced bans on abortion procedures do not necessarily have the same bans on abortion pills, but some do. A few states ban healthcare providers from aiding in medicated abortions, which means prescribing mifepristone and misoprostol during the first trimester. In Texas, for example, medication abortions are banned after seven weeks, according to Reuters.

Louisiana’s trigger law makes it a crime to give a drug or medicine to a pregnant person with the specific intent of terminating the pregnancy. This is on hold until at least July 8 because of a lawsuit against the ban.

Can you still get Plan B?

Right now, new (or newly re-enforced) state laws don’t explicitly mention Plan B.

People should still be able to access the morning after pill and other types of emergency contraception, several of which are available over the counter. However, some lawmakers are vocal about their hopes to ban emergency contraception.

Plan B is not the same as abortion medication. If taken within three days of having sex, Plan B delays or prevents ovulation. This stops a pregnancy from occurring, but doesn’t terminate a pregnancy that has already begun.

Is birth control affected?

No. Birth control has not been affected by the new or re-imposed laws. Birth control is accessible across the U.S.

Some states do impose barriers to birth control access, though they're unrelated to the recent Supreme Court decision. These barriers can include raising educational standards for birth control prescribers or using screening tools to determine patient eligibility.

