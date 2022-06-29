NEWS Health News 7 Things to Know About Your Reproductive Rights in a Post-Roe World By Claire Wolters Claire Wolters Twitter Claire Wolters is a Philly-based reporter covering health news for Verywell. Learn about our editorial process Published on June 29, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print Verywell / Tara Anand By striking down Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court gives each state the power to allow or deny abortions. Already, several have rushed to criminalize the procedure. How does state-by-state abortion care differ, and how is access to contraception affected nationwide? Below, we outline what reproductive health care access and affordability may look like based on where you live right now. Which states introduced ‘trigger laws’ to criminalize abortion? As early as Friday June 24, several states removed patient access to abortion care. Some implemented abortion bans born out of trigger laws, which are laws put in place in anticipation of the removal of Roe v. Wade that are now activated. Some trigger laws were scheduled to take effect immediately, some had a 30-day period before they would be enacted, and others had individual timelines. Arkansas: As of June 24, Arkansas’s trigger law prohibits abortion unless the life of a mother is in danger. Idaho: Effective 30 days after the Supreme Court decision, Idaho’s trigger law makes it a crime to provide an abortion at any time unless someone’s life is in danger, or if “the pregnancy resulted from rape, incest or other felonious intercourse.” However, the law is temporarily blocked due to a pending lawsuit by Planned Parenthood. Kentucky: As of June 24, Kentucky’s trigger law bans abortion unless the life or health of a mother is in severe danger. Louisiana: On June 24, Louisiana’s trigger law took effect to block all abortions unless a mother’s life is in danger. However, the law is temporarily blocked by a lawsuit and abortions can continue in the state until at least July 8, when the judge reconsiders the issue. Mississippi: By July 7, Mississippi’s trigger law could be in effect, prohibiting abortions unless a mother’s life is in danger, or in cases of rape—which is considered an exception only if a formal charge is filed. Mississippi’s ban is temporarily blocked due to a lawsuit. Missouri: As of June 24, Missouri’s trigger law bans abortion unless the life or health of a mother is in severe danger—with no exception for rape or incest. North Dakota: As of July 28, North Dakota’s trigger law will make performing an abortion a felony unless the life of the mother is in danger, or in the case of rape or incest. Oklahoma: As of June 24, Oklahoma’s trigger law bans abortion unless the life of a mother is in danger, or in cases of rape or incest. South Dakota: As of June 24, South Dakota’s trigger law bans abortion unless the life of a mother is in danger, with no exception for rape. Tennessee: Effective 30 days after the Supreme Court issues their judgment on Dobbs v. Jackson (which is different from the opinion released on June 24, and has yet to come). Tennessee's trigger law will criminalize abortion procedures unless the life of a mother is in danger or they are at risk of serious bodily harm. Texas: Effective 30 days after the Supreme Court issues their judgment on Dobbs v. Jackson (which is different than the opinion released on June 24, and has yet to come), Texas’s trigger law says a person “may not knowingly perform, induce, or attempt an abortion” except under limited circumstances, such as a life-threatening condition to the mother caused by the pregnancy. Utah: On June 24, Utah’s trigger law banned abortions, adding a punishment of 15 years in prison for abortion providers. Exceptions will be made for severe health complications, rape, incest, or lethal fetal anomaly. The law has since been temporarily blocked by a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood. Wyoming: Effective five days after the governor affirms that Roe v. Wade is struck down (which so far has yet to happen, even though he’s praised the decision), Wyoming’s trigger law bans abortions unless the life of a mother is in danger or they are at risk of severe bodily harm, without exceptions for rape. Alabama’s Trigger-Like Ban Alabama’s abortion ban isn’t considered one of the 13 trigger laws. But the restriction is similar. Due to a law that was blocked in 2019 and is now allowed to be enacted, Alabama bans abortion unless the life or health of a mother is in severe danger. Are any other states restricting abortion? Arizona, Michigan, West Virginia, and Wisconsin are attempting to re-institute abortion bans that existed before Roe v. Wade was introduced in 1973. These aren’t considered the same as trigger laws, although they have the same intent of restricting abortion access. It’s possible Florida, Georgia, Iowa, and Virginia will introduce anti-abortion legislation as well. We Now Live in a Post-Roe World. How Will Abortion Bans Cost Lives? Which states allow abortion? The following states restrict abortion only after 24 weeks or later, if at all. AlaskaIllinoisCaliforniaColoradoConnecticutDelawareDistrict of ColumbiaHawaiiMaineMarylandMassachusettsMichiganMinnesotaMontanaNew HampshireNew JerseyNew MexicoNew YorkNevada North CarolinaOregonPennsylvaniaRhode IslandVirginiaVermontWashington If you travel to another state and pay for an abortion out of pocket, how much will it cost? Studies show that most people pay out of pocket for an abortion. And as more laws criminalize the practice, insurance funding is dropping. A 2017 study found that the average out-of-pocket cost of a medication abortion in the U.S. was $551, the average cost of a first-trimester procedural abortion was $549, and the average cost of a second-trimester abortion was $1,670. Costs of second trimester abortions ranged from $410 to $5,386 per procedure. People traveling out of state for abortion care may have to fund travel and sleeping arrangements. Some employers have released new policies offering to fund employee travel for abortion services in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision. Mail-Order Abortion Access Transcends State Lines Have states banned abortion pills? States that have introduced bans on abortion procedures do not necessarily have the same bans on abortion pills, but some do. A few states ban healthcare providers from aiding in medicated abortions, which means prescribing mifepristone and misoprostol during the first trimester. In Texas, for example, medication abortions are banned after seven weeks, according to Reuters. Louisiana’s trigger law makes it a crime to give a drug or medicine to a pregnant person with the specific intent of terminating the pregnancy. This is on hold until at least July 8 because of a lawsuit against the ban. Can you still get Plan B? Right now, new (or newly re-enforced) state laws don’t explicitly mention Plan B. People should still be able to access the morning after pill and other types of emergency contraception, several of which are available over the counter. However, some lawmakers are vocal about their hopes to ban emergency contraception. Plan B is not the same as abortion medication. If taken within three days of having sex, Plan B delays or prevents ovulation. This stops a pregnancy from occurring, but doesn’t terminate a pregnancy that has already begun. Emergency Contraception vs. Abortion Pills: What to Know Right Now Is birth control affected? No. Birth control has not been affected by the new or re-imposed laws. Birth control is accessible across the U.S. Some states do impose barriers to birth control access, though they're unrelated to the recent Supreme Court decision. 1 Source Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Upadhyay UD, Ahlbach C, Kaller S, Cook C, Muñoz I. Trends in self-pay charges and insurance acceptance for abortion in the United States, 2017–20. Health Aff (Millwood). 2022;41(4):507-515. doi:10.1377/hlthaff.2021.01528