Is the Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Contagious?

Key Takeaways Health officials are investigating an outbreak of fungal meningitis among patients who received epidural anesthesia during surgical, medical, or cosmetic procedures at two clinics in Matamoros, Mexico.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, four people in the United States have died with probable cases of fungal meningitis and more than 200 people could be at risk.

Contaminated medical equipment is likely to blame for this outbreak, though the cause is still under investigation. Fungal meningitis cannot spread person-to-person.

Four people in the United States have died due to probable cases of fungal meningitis linked to cosmetic procedures performed in Matamoros, Mexico, according to an updated health alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In addition, more than 200 other people in the U.S. could be at risk of illness. The CDC states the exposure likely occurred in patients who received epidural anesthesia for medical procedures like breast augmentation, liposuction, and Brazilian butt lifts.

The CDC and the Mexican Ministry of Health have identified two clinics associated with the fungal meningitis outbreak: River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3. Both of these clinics were closed on May 13, 2023.

While the news is alarming, fungal meningitis is not contagious—and only people who visited to these clinics should currently be on alert.

“The only individuals who need to be concerned about this outbreak are those who traveled to the two clinics in Mexico and underwent surgery involving epidurals,” Tom Skinner, a spokesperson for the CDC, told Verywell in an email.

What Is Fungal Meningitis?

Fungal meningitis is a rare but serious infection that can cause swelling of thin tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It typically develops after certain fungi (like species of Cryptococcus, Histoplasma, Candida, Blastomyces, and Coccidioides) spread from somewhere else in the body to the brain or spinal cord.

People who have fungal meningitis may experience symptoms including fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, photophobia (abnormal eye sensitivity to light), or confusion, Stanley Deresinski, MD, a clinical professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Stanford School of Medicine, told Verywell.

However, symptoms and severity of infection can vary depending on the type of fungi that is involved, in addition to factors like the health and age of a patient, Deresinski said. For example, an older or immunocompromised patient may fare worse than a young adult with no underlying health conditions.

Unlike more common types of meningitis like bacterial or viral, fungal meningitis is both more severe and may take longer to develop, Deresinski said. In some cases, symptoms may be very mild or non-existent in the early weeks. But once they begin, they can become severe and life-threatening.

“Most bacterial and viral infections are acute and they are either resolved on their own or cured much more rapidly,” he said. “Many complications can occur [with fungal meningitis] because of the inflammation that it causes. It can block the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, which can cause a fluid buildup called hydrocephalus, and may require surgical interventions.”

Also unlike bacterial and viral meningitis, fungal meningitis is not contagious.

Only bacterial meningitis has a vaccine, which is typically administered to preteens and teenagers.

How Does It Spread?

According to Sharon Nachman, MD, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, fungal meningitis infections can occur when contaminated medical products or equipment such as vials and syringes are introduced into the central nervous system during medical procedures or surgeries without proper sterilization and safety techniques.

“It starts with contamination of medical products, like injections or something that’s going from a vial to a syringe into your body,” Nachman told Verywell. “That has led to fungal infections and in some cases, lethal complications.”

In the case of the outbreak in Mexico, this means fungal meningitis is not linked to the cosmetic procedures themselves. Experts believe medical material, like epidurals or vials of morphine, may have been contaminated or improperly stored.

“This is an infection that was caused by an injection of contaminated material to the space around the spinal cord—the epidural space—where [physicians] provide anesthesia prior to surgical procedures,” Deresinski said.

However, the CDC states the exact cause of the outbreak remains unknown and is still under investigation.

While rare, people can also contract fungal meningitis via inhalation of fungal spores, though it depends on the exact type of fungus. For instance, a fungus called Histoplasma thrives in soil containing bird or bat droppings, and can pose a risk to people who work in agricultural environments or construction sites.

Should You Take Any Action?

Since fungal meningitis is not contagious and does not spread via person-to-person contact, most Americans do not need to worry about getting this type of infection, Deresinski said.

But if you or someone you know received a cosmetic procedure and had epidural anesthesia in Matamoros, Mexico, at River Side Surgical Center or Clinica K-3 from January 1 to May 13, 2023, you should visit your nearest emergency room as soon as possible to be evaluated for fungal meningitis.

Patients who received epidural anesthesia at either of these two clinics but have not experienced any symptoms or do not currently have symptoms should still visit the emergency room sooner rather than later, Deresinski said.

“Whether or not you have symptoms, you should go to the emergency room right away and undergo a spinal tap,” Deresinski said.

If you have any procedure scheduled in Matamoros, Mexico, that involves an epidural injection of an anesthetic, the CDC recommends canceling the procedure until there is more evidence to indicate there is no longer a risk for infection at these clinics.

What Does Treatment Look Like?

According to Nachman, treatment of fungal meningitis depends on the patient and the severity of their infection. Most treatments begin with testing (such as blood sampling, spinal fluid sampling, spinal taps, and brain scans), the use of antifungal medications, and monitoring of kidney function and liver function.

The course of treatment can range anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.

“Treatment and recovery really depends on the patient and what’s going on,” Nachman said. “The patient has so many other variables that we need to take into consideration; it’s not the failure of the antifungal that we worry about. It’s the patient we worry about.”