NEWS

What's the Best Body Area to Inject Ozempic?

By Mira Miller
Mira Miller bio
Mira Miller

Mira Miller is a freelance writer specializing in mental health, women's health, and culture.

Learn about our editorial process
Published on May 09, 2023
Fact checked by Nick Blackmer
Nick Blackmer
Fact checked by Nick Blackmer

Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content.

Learn about our editorial process
ozempic injection area
Photo Illustration by Amelia Manley for Verywell Health; Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Nausea is a common side effect of Ozempic.
  • Some Ozempic users on social media claim that injecting the drug in the upper arm rather than the stomach can help reduce nausea.
  • It's recommended for people to rotate between injection sites to reduce skin irritation, but it's unlikely to make a difference in side effects.

Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication that is occasionally prescribed off-label for weight loss, can cause a number of side effects—with nausea being one of the most common.

A TikTok user shared that she had headaches, dizzying nausea, and fatigue from using Ozempic, but injecting the medication in the upper arm rather than the stomach might limit these side effects.

However, according to Jana Abelovska, MPharm, a pharmacist at the U.K.-based Click Pharmacy, the location of the injection site shouldn’t have any impact on side effects.

“The active ingredient in Ozempic—semaglutide—will still work in the body in the same way, regardless of where it is injected,” Abelovska told Verywell.

Semaglutide can be safely administered in the upper arms, the abdomen, or the front of the thigh area with the same level of efficacy. It’s actually recommended that individuals rotate between these different injection sites, Abelovska explained.

“The reason that multiple locations are recommended for these injections is to reduce the amount of skin irritation users may experience if they are repeatedly injecting the same site,” she said. “Those using these injections should find the locations that are most comfortable for them, and interchange locations ideally each time they administer the injection.”

How to Reduce Nausea from Ozempic

While changing the injection site is unlikely to prevent or reduce nausea caused by the drug, Abelovska said it’s a side effect that typically resolves over time.

“Gradually, as the body becomes more accustomed to semaglutide injections, the feelings of nausea will reduce naturally without the need to do anything,” she said. “However, that doesn’t make things more comfortable in the meantime.”

So while the body is adjusting, she recommends eating bland foods that are low in fat, such as toast or rice, and eating foods that have a high water content, such as soups.

For those who regularly feel nauseous, try to avoid lying down after eating, eat slowly, and regularly go outside for fresh air, she added.

“Although nausea is a common side effect, symptoms should never get worse,” Abelovska said. “If users notice that they are feeling increasingly more nauseous with Ozempic use, they should consult with their GP to determine the best course of action.”

What This Means For You

Rotating between injection sites—the upper arm, the abdomen, and the front of the thigh area—might help prevent skin irritation from Ozempic. However, injecting in the upper arm won’t reduce unpleasant side effects like nausea and vomiting. These symptoms should subside once the body becomes accustomed to the medication.

By Mira Miller
Mira Miller is a freelance writer specializing in mental health, women's health, and culture.

See Our Editorial Process
Meet Our Medical Expert Board
Related Articles
flat lay illustration of medications with 'drug news' text
What's the Difference Between Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro?
ozempic epipen vs birth control
Can Drugs Like Ozempic and Mounjaro Interfere With Birth Control?
Eli Lilly
Mounjaro Generic May Soon Join Wegovy as a Weight Loss-Approved Drug
composite image of prescription pill bottles and an insulin pen
Can You Take Ozempic With Other Medications?
a woman frowning in the reflection of a mirror
What Is 'Ozempic Face'?
Ozempic pen
What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic?
Syringe for subcutaneous injection
Ozempic (Semaglutide) - Subcutaneous
Gloved hands and a needle (with more needles on a tray)
Psoriasis Injections
Man injecting himself in the top of the thigh
Overcoming Your Fears of Self-Injection
epsom salt
What Are the Benefits of Epsom Salt?
Young woman coughing
What to Know About Dupixent (Dupilumab)
person receiving shot in the face
Xeomin vs. Botox: Which Is Right for You?
Woman getting botox
What to Know About Botox Cosmetic
Ozempic pen
Why the Viral Trend of Using Diabetes Drug Ozempic for Weight Loss Is Problematic
flat lay illustration of medications with 'drug news' text
Who Should Get Weight Loss Drugs? Why People With Obesity Can’t Access Ozempic, Mounjaro
Nurse holding a syringe for the injection giving patient vaccine in hospital. Health care Concept
What Is Z-Track Method for Injection?