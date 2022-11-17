This Dietitian-Approved Whey Protein Powder Is Vegan and It’s 50% Off Right Now

If you take protein powder to help meet your protein requirements, you know how expensive it can be. On top of finding one that fits your budget, you want a protein powder that fits your needs, which is made from safe ingredients that are accurately labeled. Of course, you also want a powder that tastes good. Finding a protein powder that checks all these boxes can be challenging.

Myprotein's holiday sale can help you choose a protein powder that is budget-friendly but also has dietitian-approved ingredients. Myprotein has extensive in-house testing to check ingredient quality and purity, and they also do third-party testing on their products for contaminants and banned substances for athletes. They offer a range of protein powder sources including whey, casein, pea, soy, and a unique animal-free whey option.

Always speak with a healthcare professional before adding a supplement to your routine to ensure that the supplement is appropriate for your individual needs and which dosage to take.

Whey protein powder is typically derived from the whey in milk, and it's a good source of all essential amino acids. However, it may not fit into dairy-free diets or other plant-based diets. Myprotein has figured out a process to make vegan whey protein powder that is virtually identical to dairy whey protein, by feeding plant sugars to tiny microflora.

The end result offers the creamy texture and stellar nutritional profile whey protein is known for, while being free of lactose, soy, hormones, and other animal ingredients. A serving of Whey Forward provides 90 calories, 20 grams of protein, 4.7 grams of branched chain amino acids (these promote muscle growth), and 6% Daily Value (DV) of calcium.

All Whey Forward flavors are sugar-free, but they do contain sugar substitutes to add flavor. So, some may appreciate the added sweetness, but others may opt for an unsweetened choice with a different protein source (see below).

The Whey Forward protein comes in flavors beyond your usual chocolate and vanilla. We like the rich salted caramel flavor because it has a decadent, buttery flavor without artificial flavors. Other unique Whey Forward flavors include cinnamon cereal, creamy mint chocolate chip, decadent chocolate brownie, fruity cereal, and strawberry banana.

While this animal-free whey protein checks the boxes for people wanting a plant-based, more environment-friendly alternative to traditional whey, it should be noted it's still not a good choice for those with a milk allergy.

If you want other flavors or types of protein powder on sale, there are many others to choose from. Other dietitian-approved Myprotein powders on sale include:

*Make sure to check ingredients and product information if you have a food allergy. Not all protein powders are free of common food allergens.