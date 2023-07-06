Key Takeaways Wearing sunscreen every day can help protect your skin from sunburns, prevent premature skin aging, and reduce your risk of skin cancer.

According to dermatologists, facial sunscreens come in a variety of formulations and have different ingredients in them that are suited to every skin type.

Experts say to look for facial sunscreens that are SPF 30 or higher and provide broad-spectrum coverage.

Whether you spend most of your time indoors or outdoors, wearing sunscreen throughout the day and all year round is key to protecting your skin from sunburns, premature aging, and even skin cancer. This is especially true for your face and ears, which get a lot of sun exposure.

Considering there are hundreds of brands of facial sunscreens to choose from, it can be difficult to choose one that’s best for your skin. Plus, facial sunscreen can take many forms—creams, lotions, gels, sprays, sticks, powders, and serums.

The point of sunscreen is to protect your skin—so does it really matter which one you use? Here’s what dermatology experts recommend you keep in mind when picking a sunscreen to use on your face.



What Should You Look For in a Facial Sunscreen?

Rebecca Marcus, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Maei MD, recommends picking a sunscreen after figuring out what your skin type is. If you don’t know what skin type you have, you can take an online quiz (like the one from Sephora) or ask a board-certified dermatologist.

According to Marcus, people with certain skin conditions like eczema may want to try a physical sunscreen that is also fragrance-free, while people with “darker skin tones may prefer a chemical sunscreen, which tends to blend in better with darker skin.”

Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York, told Verywell that people with oily or acne-prone skin might look for a product that is non-comedogenic and won’t clog the pores or leave the skin feeling greasy. If you have sensitive skin, Garshick said “it can help to use a product that uses mineral filters and is free of heavy fragrance.”

When you’re looking for a facial sunscreen, you can narrow down your options by thinking about any skin conditions you have (such as rosacea or acne) and figuring out what you want from a sunscreen. For example, do you want a sunscreen that is moisturizing, provides anti-redness benefits, or feels lightweight?

“Some sunscreens may have a creamy consistency, while others may be more of a lightweight lotion or gel,” said Garshick. “Some people prefer to have a sunscreen that offers tinted coverage, which may be used to replace makeup or can be used in addition.”

In general, whatever sunscreen you end up choosing, Garshick said it’s best to look for one that has a high enough SPF and offers broad-spectrum coverage. Other key ingredients to look for include hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide which can help nourish and calm the skin.

“Regardless of which sunscreen and formulation, it is important to look for one that is at least SPF 30 or higher and broad-spectrum to ensure coverage against both UVA and UVB,” she said.



What Sunscreen Brands and Formulations Do Dermatologists Recommend?

When it comes to picking a facial sunscreen, experts say you should pick a product that you are excited to wear and that feels comfortable on your skin when you apply it.

“As I tell my patients, the best sunscreen is the one that you will use,” said Garshick. “While there are many different sunscreen formulations, find one that you will stick with and enjoy using.”

Rachel Nazarian, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with Schweiger Dermatology Group, suggested telling a board-certified dermatologist what you’re looking for so “they can help guide you to great options” for facial sunscreen.

If you are still having trouble choosing a facial sunscreen, here are some products and formulations that dermatologists recommend.

Eucerin Sun Face Oil Control Tinted SPF 50+ Light

This sunscreen is a great option for oily, acne-prone skin. Garshick said that Eucerin’s sunscreen uses oil control technology (including L-carnitine and lipid-absorbing pigments) to offer a dry finish without leaving the skin feeling greasy.

Plus, it provides 12-hour oil and shine control. You can also get this sunscreen in different shades to deliver a more even skin tone.

Price: $13.99 (Amazon)

Glo Skin Beauty Oil-Free SPF 40+

Glo Skin Beauty is a 100% mineral sunscreen that leaves behind an invisible finish making it a great choice for oily skin. If you have acne-prone skin, you’ll like this product because its formulation is weightless, non-comedogenic, and oil-free, so it won’t block your pores or cause congestion on the face.

Another bonus is that it’s infused with hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and replenishes the skin, and it also contains antioxidants that reduce irritation. The sunscreen also offers additional protection, all in a lightweight formula that works with all skin tones.

Price: $48.00 (Glo Skin Beauty)

Andalou Naturals Deep Hydration Daily Shade + Blue Light Defense Facial Lotion SPF 30

Garshick said that this ultra-lightweight formula combines apple stem cells, bio-designed collagen, and hyaluronic acid with zinc oxide to protect your skin while also nourishing and hydrating it.

The product also contains ectoin which provides more protection against environmental stressors like blue light and pollution. Not only is it suitable for all skin types, including dry skin, but it also has organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients.

Price: $18.99 (Andalou)

Charlotte Tilbury Invisible UV Flawless Primer with SPF 50

If you wear makeup, this primer from Charlotte Tilbury is a perfect first layer. Not only does it protect the skin by providing SPF broad-spectrum coverage, but Marcus said that it also serves as a smooth base that’s easy to apply under makeup.

In addition, Garshick said that this primer uses Citystem—a botanical extract that defends against urban pollution. Another benefit is that it contains hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and “smoothing blurring polymers” which help hydrate and nourish your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores.

Price: $55.00 (Charlotte Tilbury)

EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50

This sunscreen from EltaMD is a great option for swimmers, runners, golfers, hikers, outdoor enthusiasts, and other athletes because it provides SPF 50 broad-spectrum coverage and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. It won’t rinse off in the water, drip into your eyes and sting, or run off when you are sweating.

Plus, this product is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, making it a good option for all skin types.

Price: $30.00 (EltaMD)

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50

If you are looking for an everyday sunscreen, this one from La Roche-Posay is ultralight and easy to apply. This formulation is fast-absorbing and leaves behind a tinted matte finish on the skin for a healthy glow.

It is also 100% mineral-based, free of Oxybenzone, fragrance-free, and water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, making it suitable for all skin types, particularly sensitive skin.

Price: $37.99 (La Roche-Posay)

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Garshick said that this oil-free sunscreen is an all-time favorite for all skin types because it absorbs quickly and leaves behind a clear, natural finish on the skin. It protects against UVA/UVB rays and contains red algae that may offer protection against blue light.

Supergoop’s sunscreen is a great choice for all skin types, skin tones, and lifestyles because of its weightless, scentless, and oil-free formula.

Price: $38.00 (Supergoop)

Proactiv Clear Skin SPF 30

Proactiv’s clear skin SPF 30 is a dermatologist-developed and tested daily sunscreen designed for people with acne-prone skin. It provides broad-spectrum coverage without clogging pores or causing breakouts.

The product uses a non-greasy and lightweight formula so it works well alone or under makeup.

Price: $20.40 (Proactiv)

Why You Should Wear Sunscreen Every Day

“It is important to protect the skin, not just on beach days, but every day to minimize the effects of cumulative UV exposure,” said Nazarian. “Even though the temperature is not warm year-round, we expose our skin to the sun’s radiation year-round, and that’s why we should be applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen on our skin regardless of the time of year.”

Wearing sunscreen daily protects your skin against harmful ultraviolet light from the sun, including UVA and UVB rays. Garshick said that exposure to UV radiation can lead to DNA damage which can contribute to collagen loss, increased skin laxity, and changes in skin texture.

Applying sunscreen daily can also:

Help prevent sunburns.

Prevent the breakdown of collagen and signs of premature skin aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin.

Reduce the risk of skin cancers, including basal cell skin cancer, squamous cell skin cancer, and melanoma.

Limit the appearance of blotchy skin, hyperpigmentation, or photodamage including brown spots.

Keep certain skin conditions like rosacea or eczema from flaring or worsening.

