Key Takeaways Experts say that vacations offer physical and mental health benefits.

Research has shown that how often you take a break, rather than the total vacation days you take, is associated with physical health benefits—especially for your heart.

The mental health benefits of having a vacation come from disconnecting and focusing on activities that you enjoy—it’s not necessary to spend a lot of money or go on a “luxurious” getaway.

About 46% of Americans who get paid time off (PTO) from work say they do not use all of it. But missing out on that time may mean missing out on important health benefits. Research shows that taking vacations can support heart health, improve sleep, and reduce stress.

A recent study found that people are more active and sleep longer when they’re on vacation—two research-backed health-supporting behaviors.

Here’s why experts say that taking time off work is good for your mind and body and why you don’t want to let those vacation days go to waste.

Take at Least 1 Week Off to Reap the Most Benefits

For the recent study, the researchers gathered data from more than 300 Australian adults over the course of 13 months.

On average, the study participants got an extra 21 minutes of sleep. Their sedentary time went down by 29 minutes while they were on vacation compared to their pre-vacation habits. In particular, people who took hiking, fishing, and camping trips saw an increase in their physical activity time while on vacation.

Trips that lasted 1–2 weeks seemed to be associated with the most favorable behavior changes.

According to study co-author Ty Ferguson, PhD, a research associate at the University of South Australia, a week or two of vacation time “is long enough for a person to ‘settle in’ to the change in a new routine in how they spend their time.”

However, Ferguson also said that some positive behavior changes were seen regardless of the vacation duration.

“This supports the message that taking any sort of break from usual work-life routine may be beneficial for health outcomes.”

Taking Any Time Off Is Good for Your Heart

Your heart will thank you if you’re more active and sleep better while you’re on vacation, but some research has shown that simply taking time off could also offer some long-term cardiovascular health benefits.

A small 2019 study found that vacations may help protect you against conditions like high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels, which can increase your risk for cardiovascular disease.

The study also showed that it’s more the number of vacation episodes—not necessarily the total number of vacation days—that were linked to health benefits.

Bryce Hruska, PhD, an assistant professor of public health in the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics at Syracuse University and co-author of the study, told Verywell that it helps to think of taking time off to recharge and enjoy yourself as a healthy habit that will have short-term benefits as well as contribute to your long-term health.

“If you brush your teeth every day for two minutes, the chances of developing a cavity are far less than if you brush your teeth only once per year for a long duration,” Hruska said. “In other words, vacationing—like other important health behaviors—may be most beneficial to our health when we make it a habit that is integrated into our lives.”

Research has suggested that it’s better for your heart to spread out vacations throughout the year, and Hruska said these do not have to be big (or expensive) trips.

“A vacation could consist of a few days spent off work taking time to do something that you enjoy,” Hruska said. “It is important that people use their paid time off regularly across the year.”



A Vacation Gives Your Mind a Break

Your brain also gets the benefits of a break when you’re on vacation, even if it’s just a short break. A small study from 2018 suggested that even taking four days away from work can help people deal with stress.

“Vacations can be excellent for mental health because they’re the ultimate disconnection from everything that’s going on,” Marsha D. Brown, PhD, a Florida-based licensed clinical psychologist, told Verywell

Brown said that unplugging and focusing on activities you enjoy—whether that’s going to the beach, hiking, or exploring a new city—is what really makes a vacation beneficial for your mental health.

“That means really disconnecting,” said Brown. “So, no work calls or emails, or just jumping on real quick to see what’s going on back at work.”

While the intention is to relax, vacations are not always stress-free. Just ask anyone who has been stuck dealing with flight cancellations, lost luggage, or hotel reservation mixups. Plus, coming back from time off can feel like the ultimate case of the “Sunday Scaries.”

Fortunately, there are ways to manage post-vacation stress. Brown said that it’s best not to try to catch up on everything as soon as you get back to work. Instead, set goals for how much you can realistically cross off your to-do list.

“When you get back, your inbox is going to be full of stuff,” she said. “Everybody’s going to tell you that everything is an emergency. It’s not.”