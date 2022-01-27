NEWS Health News Your Guide to Staying Safe During a Winter Freeze By Kayla Hui, MPH Kayla Hui, MPH LinkedIn Twitter Kayla Hui, MPH, is a New York-based public health journalist and Pulitzer Center fellow on crisis reporting. Learn about our editorial process Published on January 27, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Heather Mercer Fact checked by Heather Mercer Heather Mercer is native to Northwest Ohio (go Walleye!) and graduated from Loma Linda University with two doctorate degrees (psychology and public health). She is currently a professor at Owens Community College, as well as a fact-checker for Verywell Health. She has gained experience in a variety of settings, ranging from corporate wellness and preventive medicine, to mental health, chronic disease, and end-of-life care. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print Andrew Bret Wallis / Getty Images Key Takeaways During a winter freeze, experts recommend limiting your time outdoors to prevent hypothermia and frostbite. In the event of a power outage, the best foods and drinks to have in hand are nutritious and protein-rich and do not require preparation.Non-essential travel is not advised during a winter storm. Cities across the Midwest, South, and East Coast are currently experiencing temperature lows. A hurricane-like winter storm—called a "bomb cyclone"—is set to hit New England this weekend. With winter freeze advisories comes the potential for power outages and food shortages. Just one year ago, Texas faced a power grid failure after being hit by three consecutive winter storms. To better prepare for these bouts of freezing temperatures and snow, we asked to experts share their tips on how to stay warm and prepare for emergencies. How to Stay Warm During Winter Storms and Power Outages Staying Warm The best way to stay warm is by staying indoors and limiting your overall exposure to frigid temperatures. Staying outdoors for prolonged periods can lead to hypothermia and frostbite, according to Joseph Basile, MD, MBA, FACEP, interim chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital. If you’re outside when it’s freezing outside, Basile suggests paying close attention to the warning signs and symptoms of hypothermia, which include: ShiveringExhaustionConfusionMemory lossSlurred speechDrowsiness “If you have to go outside, please dress appropriately and ensure that body parts most often affected by frostbite are covered in warm, dry clothing,” Basile told Verywell via email. “The body parts most often affected by frostbite are the nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin, and fingers.” Are Warming Centers Safe During a Pandemic? Also, look out for the onset of frostbite. Signs include “redness, numbness, or pain to any skin area exposed to the cold,” Basile added. It’s best to layer when you're outside, and whenever you’re in a confined space make sure to use blankets. You can also add instant heat packets, such as Hothands, to your winter freeze toolkit. Under clothes or hats and gloves, these packets trap heat and provide an extra layer of warmth. Preparing for a Winter Freeze Extreme weather events can trigger food hoarding and stockpiling. Coupled with current COVID-related supply chain issues, grocery stores across the country are struggling to keep essential foods—milk, meat, soup, and produce—in stock. While you shouldn't hoard food and exacerbate the issue, it is a good idea to keep a few items in your pantry. To ensure that you have enough food, Rachel Dowty Beech, PhD, assistant professor of the emergency management program at the University of New Haven, recommends stocking up on nutritious and protein-rich foods, especially in the event of a power outage. Examples include nutrition bars, nuts, crackers, dry cereal, and bottled water. “Canned goods live up to their good name in emergencies, so long as you remember to have a hand-operated can opener,” Beech told Verywell. If you have a hot stove, you can purchase: Instant oatmealDehydrated food packetsPasta Preparing for a winter freeze also means drawing up a plan for potential power outages. Ensure your phones and electronic devices are fully charged before the electricity could potentially go out and check the weather daily. “If the temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing within a day or two, drip your faucets to help avoid frozen pipes,” Beech said. It’s best not to drip the faucets if you live in an area where temperatures are below freezing, as this can cause ice buildup in the pipes, she added. Lastly, Beech recommends opening any cabinet doors, such as those in the kitchen under your sink, so the heat can easily get to the pipes and prevent them from freezing. What This Means For You During winter storms, it's best to stay indoors. If you need to go outside, wear multiple layers of dry clothing, such as thermal wear, and add instant heat packets under your clothes for added warmth. Taking Transportation During a Winter Freeze Because weather conditions can be dangerous to travel in, all non-essential travel is discouraged. “There are increased risks of accidents due to the difficult driving conditions,” caused by the snow, black ice, and sleet, Basile said. If travel is required, Basile recommends public transportation in lieu of driving. If you must drive, he says to give yourself extra time, practice caution, and use major streets and highways as much as possible. The National Weather Service advises carrying a winter survival kit in your car that has the following supplies: Jumper cablesFlashlightsFirst aid kit Baby diapers, formula, and foodNon-perishable foodOne gallon of water Basic toolkit with pliers, wrench, and screwdriverPet suppliesRadio (battery or hand-cranked)Cat litter or sand for better tire tractionShovel to dig out, if neededIce scraperExtra clothes and blankets “A lot of these supplies also constitute good preparation for other emergencies when the electricity goes out, so if you can get all or some of these items they'll come in useful in times when there may not be a freeze, but there's still no electricity,” Beech said. “Remember there are people out there without power or electricity, so if you can buy extra and give to your local shelter or food pantry, please do.” Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! 2 Sources

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Prevent hypothermia & frostbite.

National Weather Service. Prepare for cold weather.