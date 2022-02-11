NEWS

Word of the Week: Acute

By Team Verywell Health
Published on February 11, 2022
illustration of scientist looking into microscope - word of the week

Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology.

Acute


How to say itAcute (ah-KEWT)

What it means: Coming on suddenly or severely.

Where it comes from: From Latin, acūtus, a sharpened point; a violent onset.

A close up of a sign on top of a building that says EMERGENCY in red letters.

Pixabay

Where you might see or hear it: Many health conditions can be described as being acute, meaning that they last a short time (compared to a chronic condition, which lasts a long time).

When you might want to use it: One example of an acute illness that many people are familiar with is appendicitis. It tends to come on suddenly and severely, and typically only lasts a short while (and is solved by having your appendix out).

Was this page helpful?
0 Sources
Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy.
Related Articles