NEWS Health News Word of the Week: Acute By Team Verywell Health Published on February 11, 2022

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology.

Acute

How to say it: Acute (ah-KEWT)

What it means: Coming on suddenly or severely.

Where it comes from: From Latin, acūtus, a sharpened point; a violent onset.

Where you might see or hear it: Many health conditions can be described as being acute, meaning that they last a short time (compared to a chronic condition, which lasts a long time).

When you might want to use it: One example of an acute illness that many people are familiar with is appendicitis. It tends to come on suddenly and severely, and typically only lasts a short while (and is solved by having your appendix out).

Acute vs. Subacute Pain