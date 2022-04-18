NEWS Health News Word of the Week: Analgesia By Team Verywell Health Published on April 18, 2022 Share Tweet Email Print Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. Analgesia How to say it: Analgesia (an-ul-jee-see-ah) What it means: Something that keeps you from feeling pain without putting you to sleep. Where it comes from: From Greek/Latin, analgēsía, "lack of feeling." Karolina Grabowska/Pexels Where you might see or hear it: Analgesia is a treatment, like a medication, that prevents you from feeling pain while you are awake (conscious). It's different from treatments that make you unable to feel pain because they put you to sleep (unconscious), like anesthesia before a surgery. There are different kinds of analgesic medications that can prevent pain, such as pills, creams, and patches. There are also medications that were not created to treat pain, like antidepressants, but can be helpful (adjuvant analgesics). When you might want to use it: There are many situations where you might want to talk to your provider about analgesia. For example, if you are in an accident and are badly hurt, or you have major surgery, your provider might prescribe you a strong medication that blocks pain. On the other hand, if you have a chronic condition like arthritis that causes less severe pain, your provider might recommend that you try taking an analgesic medication like ibuprofen that you can buy over-the-counter (OTC). Which Analgesics Provide the Most Relief for Arthritis? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Sign up for our Health Tip of the Day newsletter, and receive daily tips that will help you live your healthiest life. Sign Up You're in! Thank you, {{form.email}}, for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. What are your concerns? Other Inaccurate Hard to Understand Submit 0 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Merriam-Webster. Definition of analgesia.