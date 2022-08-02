NEWS Health News Word of the Week: Atrophy By Team Verywell Health Published on August 02, 2022 Share Tweet Email Print Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. Atrophy How to say it: Atrophy (at-TROW-fee) What it means: Loss of muscle. Where it comes from: From Greek, atrophos, "ill fed" OpenStax/Wikimedia Commons Where you might see or hear it: Your muscles get and stay strong when you use them. If you don't use your muscles for a long time, they'll get weak (atrophied). Weak muscles can happen if you get sick or hurt and have to stay in bed for a long time. Your provider might tell you that the weakness of your body is from muscle atrophy. When you might want to use it: If you're recovering from an injury or illness and aren't able to move around much, you'll probably be frustrated that you can't keep up with your usual activities. It may help to explain to your loved ones that you're having trouble because your muscles are weak after not using them for so long. You might be able to take small steps to start rebuilding your strength, such as doing gentle stretching. Eating enough protein is also important; your body uses it to build muscle. What to Do If You Have Muscle Atrophy After a Stroke Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Sign up for our Health Tip of the Day newsletter, and receive daily tips that will help you live your healthiest life. Sign Up You're in! Thank you, {{form.email}}, for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. What are your concerns? Other Inaccurate Hard to Understand Submit 0 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Merriam-Webster. Definition of atrophy.