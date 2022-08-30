NEWS Health News Word of the Week: Cachexia By Team Verywell Health Published on August 30, 2022 Share Tweet Email Print Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. Cachexia How to say it: Cachexia (ka-SHEX-ee-ya) What it means: Wasting and malnourishment related to a disease. Where it comes from: Greek, kachexía, meaning "poor state" Ohio State University Where you might see or hear it: If you are diagnosed with a serious illness like cancer, your body might need to start burning a lot more energy. Sometimes, your body uses up so much energy that you become underweight and not nourished enough. If this happens, your provider might explain that it's called cachexia. The condition usually happens in people with cancer or diseases like HIV/AIDS. It's a little different from being malnourished from starvation. You can have cachexia even if you're eating—your body just needs so much energy that you may not be able to keep up. With cachexia, you're also losing muscle, not just fat. When you might want to use it: If your loved ones are worried that you look "gaunt" and thin from your illness, they may try to get you to eat more. Even if you want to eat, it might be challenging if you are very sick. It will help to tell your loved ones that cachexia is different from not eating enough. The disease that you have is putting so much demand on your body that the energy you get from food is being used up very fast. Why Do Some Seriously Ill Patients Lose Their Appetite? Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Merriam-Webster. Definition of cachexia. See Our Editorial Process Meet Our Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit