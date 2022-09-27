NEWS Health News Word of the Week: Contagious By Team Verywell Health Published on September 27, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. Contagious How to say it: Contagious (con-TAY-juss) What it means: A disease that can spread between people. Where it comes from: Latin, contāgiō, “contact” Brandon Nickerson/Pexels Where you might see or hear it: If you have been exposed to someone with an infectious disease like COVID-19, your provider will want you to get tested. If you test positive, you could spread the infection to others—that is, you’re contagious. When you might want to use it: If you test positive for COVID, you will need to tell your loved ones and any other close contacts (like the people you work with). You can explain that until you are no longer able to spread the infection, you’ll need to avoid being near them. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you’ll need to stay home for at least 5 days after you test positive for COVID. After that, it’s less likely that you’ll be able to get other people sick. However, it’s still helpful to wear a mask around others and practice social distancing. What You Need to Know About CDC's Updated COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Merriam-Webster. Definition of contagious. See Our Editorial Process Meet Our Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit