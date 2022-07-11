NEWS Health News Word of the Week: Culture By Team Verywell Health Published on July 11, 2022 Share Tweet Email Print Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. Culture How to say it: Culture (cull-t-yer) What it means: Growing organisms or tissues to study them. Where it comes from: From Latin, cultura, "growing, cultivated land" John J. Farmer/CDC/Wikicommons Where you might see or hear it: If you have an infection, your provider can order a type of test that figures out what germs are causing it. A sample of your blood, spit, or another fluid is taken to a lab. The lab technicians can put it in something that would help the germs grow. There are different types of germs that cause infections, like bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Cultures can help your provider figure out which one is making you sick as well as find the best treatment. When you might want to use it: If you're diagnosed with an infection that you might have spread to someone else, you could explain that the results of your test (culture) showed that a specific germ is in your body. You might have to tell a person that they could also have the germ because you may have given it to them. One example is a sexually transmitted infection (STI). What Causes STIs? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Sign up for our Health Tip of the Day newsletter, and receive daily tips that will help you live your healthiest life. Sign Up You're in! Thank you, {{form.email}}, for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. What are your concerns? Other Inaccurate Hard to Understand Submit 0 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Merriam-Webster. Definition of culture.