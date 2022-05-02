NEWS Health News Word of the Week: Idiopathic By Team Verywell Health Published on May 02, 2022 Share Tweet Email Print Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. Idiopathic How to say it: Idiopathic (id-ee-oh-path-ick) What it means: When the cause of a disease or condition is not known. Where it comes from: From Greek, idiopatheia, "one's own disease or feeling." SHVETS production/Pexels Where you might see or hear it: Sometimes, providers do not know what causes a disease or condition. When this happens, they use the term idiopathic to talk about it because the word means that the reason for the disease or condition is unknown. When you might want to use it: If you go to your provider because you have symptoms or pain that are unexplained, they may run many tests looking for a cause. If they cannot find the reason for your symptoms, it's referred to as being idiopathic. For example, you might explain to your loved ones that you were diagnosed with "idiopathic constipation" or "idiopathic intracranial hypertension" because while you have symptoms, your provider could not identify the cause. What Is Idiopathic Pain? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Sign up for our Health Tip of the Day newsletter, and receive daily tips that will help you live your healthiest life. Sign Up You're in! Thank you, {{form.email}}, for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. What are your concerns? Other Inaccurate Hard to Understand Submit 0 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Merriam-Webster. Definition of idiopathic. Online Etymology Dictionary. Idiopathic.