NEWS Health News Word of the Week: Localized By Team Verywell Health Published on December 07, 2022 Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. Localized How to say it: Localized (low-cul-eyesed) What it means: Affecting just one part of the body. Where it comes from: Latin, locus, "a place or spot" Remains/Getty Where you might see or hear it: If you get a rash on your hand, your healthcare provider might write in your medical notes that it is "localized" to just that part of your body. However, if the rash was covering more parts of your body or was an "all-over" rash, your provider might write that it's a "generalized" rash. When you might want to use it: If you find out your rash is from an infection, you could use the word localized to explain to your loved ones that only your hand is affected. However, an infection that starts in one place may move to another. The word "disseminated" is used to describe when an infection in one part of the body starts to spread elsewhere. How Infections Can Spread Through Your Body Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Etymology Online. Definition of localize. Merriam-Webster. Definition of localize.