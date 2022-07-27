NEWS Health News Word of the Week: Non-Invasive By Team Verywell Health Published on July 27, 2022 Share Tweet Email Print Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Non-invasive (non-in-VAY-siv) What it means: Not going inside or not spreading. Where it comes from: From Latin, non = not and invādere, "to invade with hostile intent" cottonbro/Pexels Where you might see or hear it: If you have to have a test, your provider might tell you that it is non-invasive. This means that you do not need to have anything put inside your body. There also won't be any needles used or cuts made. An example of a non-invasive test is a simple X-ray to look at your bones. When you might want to use it: If you have a heart condition, your doctor might want you to wear a device called a Holter monitor for a day or two. While it looks a bit unusual with all the wires, a Holter monitor is a noninvasive way to check on your heart. If your loved ones are a bit worried when they see you wearing it, you could reassure them by explaining that it doesn't hurt. The device is measuring your heart through electrodes that are placed on your skin with a sticker. You did not need to have any injections or cuts. What Happens When You Wear a Holter Monitor? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Sign up for our Health Tip of the Day newsletter, and receive daily tips that will help you live your healthiest life. Sign Up You're in! Thank you, {{form.email}}, for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. What are your concerns? Other Inaccurate Hard to Understand Submit 0 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Merriam-Webster. Definition of invasive. Merriam-Webster. Definition of non.