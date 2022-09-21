NEWS

Word of the Week: Pruritus

By Team Verywell Health
Published on September 21, 2022
Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology.

Pruritus

How to say itPruritus (proo-RIGHT-us)

What it means: Feeling itchy.

Where it comes from: Latin, prurio, "to itch"

person itching their arm

Oscar Wong / Getty Images

Where you might see or hear it: If you go to your provider with an irritating rash, they'll probably ask you if it itches. If you say yes, they would note "pruritus" as a symptom in your medical record.

When you might want to use it: Most of the time, it's easy enough just to say that you feel itchy. Sometimes, the cause of the itching is clear, like a rash.

In some cases, pruritus is caused by an underlying medical condition like liver disease. Sometimes, pruritus just happens and the cause isn't known.

