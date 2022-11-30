NEWS Health News Word of the Week: Systemic By Staff Author Published on November 30, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer LinkedIn Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years’ experience in consumer-oriented health and wellness content. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print Alex Dos Diaz / Verywell Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. Systemic How to say it: Systemic (siss-TEM-ick) What it means: Throughout the entire body. Where it comes from: Greek, systema, “to bring together” or “to combine” Yevhen Lahunov/Getty Where you might see or hear it: Some diseases only affect one part or system of your body. Others involve more than one part and can even be felt throughout your whole body. For example, if you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA) you might think the condition only affects your joints. However, your provider might explain that RA is actually considered a systemic disease because it affects your whole body. When you might want to use it: Sometimes, an infection that starts in one part of the body can move to other parts or even become a whole-body problem. If this happens, it can make you very sick and can even be life-threatening. If you have a systemic infection, you will probably be admitted to the hospital so you can be closely watched by your providers, have your symptoms managed, and get treatment for the infection. For example, you may get antibiotics and other medicines through a vein in your arm (intravenous or IV). You could explain to your loved ones that you had an infection that is “on the move” from where it started and is now affecting your whole body—and your health—in a much more serious way. What Is a Systemic Infection? Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Merriam-Webster. Definition of system. [with etymology] Merriam-Webster. Definition of systemic. See Our Editorial Process Meet Our Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit