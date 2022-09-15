Your Money, Your Health: Planning for Your Future

World economies and healthcare systems are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people are facing new financial, mental, and physical challenges. Investopedia, Verywell Health, and Parents are hosting a free virtual conference for our readers on October 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST to answer your timely questions and empower you to make well-informed financial decisions.

Our speakers will explore topics such as planning for medical costs and parental leave, navigating financial adjustments in the first year of parenthood, emerging tools and strategies to build long-term stability, and paying for health care at every age. The goal is to help you feel mentally and fiscally prepared for your and your family’s future.

Conference Day Expectations

The virtual “Your Money, Your Health” conference is an afternoon of 45-minute sessions with panelists and audience Q&As hosted by Investopedia’s Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver, Verywell Health’s Chief Medical Officer Jessica Shepherd, MD, and Parents’ Editor-in-Chief Grace Bastidas.

Guest panelists include:

Jonathan Jassey, MD: Pediatrician and author

Emily Oster: Economist and best-selling author

Jen Mayer: Financial counselor, former doula, and mom

Alissa Baer: Co-Founder, The Car Seat Lady

Pam Capalad: Financial counselor and mom creating racial wealth equity

Kristin Myers: Editor-in-Chief, The Balance

Liz Young: Head of Investment Strategy, SoFi

Lindsey Bell: Chief Marks & Money Strategist, Ally

Carolyn McClanahan, CFP, MD: Founder, Life Planning Partners Inc.

Kathleen Cameron: Senior Director, NCOA's Center for Healthy Aging

Gautham Gulati, MD, MPH, MBA: Speaker and author

Your Money, Your Health Agenda

Opening Remarks & Welcome — 1 p.m. EST

— 1 p.m. EST Budgeting for a Baby — 1:05 p.m. EST

— 1:05 p.m. EST The New Rules of Investing for Your Family’s Future — 1:50 p.m. EST

— 1:50 p.m. EST Paying for Health Care at Every Age — 2:45 p.m. EST

— 2:45 p.m. EST How Health Tech Impacts Providers, Patients, & Investors — 3:30 p.m. EST



Why Now?

As the U.S. recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of the economy and public health pose new challenges to people at all stages of their lives, whether they are planning for a family, getting ready to retire, or want to prepare for incoming healthcare costs. While Investopedia and Verywell Health have covered rising inflation and healthcare costs, this summit aims to empower people with the tools to plan their futures.

Planning For a Family

In the wake of the pandemic, young couples are reconsidering steps like buying a house or car because of inflation, a survey by The Balance found. Budgeting for a baby means considering medical costs, parental leave, childcare, and gear. Whether you’re already pregnant, adopting, fostering, or looking into other means of having a baby, like IVF, there are tons of expenses. Being informed on ways to save money when having a baby can help ease financial stress.

Grace Bastidas, Editor-in-Chief of Parents, and Jessica Shepherd, MD, Verywell Health’s Chief Medical Officer, will discuss budgeting for new parents.

Everyone Needs Health Care

The cost of health care in the U.S. is the highest globally, and the price is estimated to increase. A person’s healthcare needs at age 30 may be different than those at age 60. Insurance access isn’t always equitable, either. It’s important to understand what your insurance covers and what you’ll have to pay for.

In this panel, Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia, will explore how consumers can consider paying for health care at every age and stage of life.

Health Tech Is Impacting Providers, Patients, and Investors

Health and technology are deeply intertwined and rapidly evolving. Virtual care through telehealth and digital health apps is changing how patients and providers interact.

Technology can be used to monitor and improve your health care and expedite the treatment process. Blockchain technologies, for example, have great potential in health care by enhancing security and privacy and creating patient-centric medical records.

